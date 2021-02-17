Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the popular show on Indian television. Actress Neha Mehta shot to fame after portraying the role of Anjali Mehta in the popular sit-com. Last year, the actress quit the show and was immediately replaced by Sunayana Fozdar.

TMKOC fans loved the character of Anjali Mehta. After Neha quit the show, reports emerged that the actress will be making a comeback to the show and the actress had called producer Asit Kumarr Modi to express her intention of coming back to the show.

Now Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Neha Mehta has now cleared the air about her comeback reports. Talking to Times Of India, the actress said, “There is no truth to these rumours. I will only consider a comeback to Taarak Mehta… if the audiences, production house and channel wants me. And after quitting the show, I have never called the producer or expressed my wish to return. My first priority will always be the audience and viewers who have given me love and respect all these years. I don’t know how these talks have surfaced.”

Neha also said, “I have given my best to the show and my comeback will also depend on the audience. I want to reiterate that I have nothing against the production house or Asit sir. I want to stand for what I truthfully believe in and therefore I quit the show. I don’t want to create a negative situation, so I have maintained a dignified silence. I don’t believe in proving to anyone or explaining the reason for my quitting. I want to continue doing good karma with God’s blessings. I am currently doing a Gujarati film and there were other TV show offers too.”

Neha Mehta quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in August 2020. At that time during Bombay Times, producer Asit Kumaar Modi weighed in Neha’s exit from the show. He said, “It’s one of the longest-running shows on television and if we have reached so far, it has to be teamwork. I have always tried to keep my team members together and work towards the betterment of the show. If certain ego battles arise on the sets, people have to let go off them and emerge as a team player. There were no major issues with Neha, but she decided to leave. I tried my level best.”

