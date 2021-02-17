Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running sitcom in the world. The show has successfully completed a run of 12 years and has entered into 13 glorious years. Today, we are going to talk about the author and popular Gujarati columnist, Taarak Janubhai Mehta.

The show is based on columnist Duniya Ne Undha Chashma, which first appeared in the Gujarati magazine Chitralekha in 1971.

Back in the days, the column was really popular in Taarak Janubhai Mehta’s home-state, Gujarat. Speaking to Scroll, his granddaughter Tvara Mehta revealed some interesting facts about her late grandfather.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he was invited as the chief guest to one of the book launches of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah creator.

At the inauguration, PM Modi spoke fondly of Taarak Janubhai Mehta and also mentioned their first interview that the columnist took for the magazine Chitralekha. And that’s when his granddaughter realised the importance of her late grandfather.

Talking about her Taarak Kaka, Tvara Mehta revealed that he would stay up all night to write his column and articles. Their milkman thought that he was a morning person whereas he would just fetch milk and go to sleep after being awake all night. Haha!

The literal meaning of Taarak is ‘Star’ and just like that her grandfather, Taarak Janubhai Mehta indeed shone like one all through his life.

Similarly the show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah enjoys a massive fan following among the Indian household. The stars of the show from Dilip Mehta, Shailesh Lodha, Munmun Dutta to Amit Bhatt enjoy a crazy fan-following too.

