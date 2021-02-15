We often grow a bond with whomever we work with on a regular basis. In no time, from colleagues, we become inseparable friends with few, isn’t it? Similarly, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Rita Reporter aka Priya Ahuja shares a close bond with Kush Shah who plays the character of Goli on the show.

On Monday, Priya took to her Instagram account to share a cute picture with Kush and we are in awe of these two cuties.

Sharing the picture on Instagram with Goli Priya Ahuja of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah captioned it, “After ages ❤️🥰”. Kush Shah can be seen wearing a white Kurta and paired it with fancy glasses and the actress on the other hand was seen wearing an off-white silk saree and paired it with a red blouse. Takes a look:

They look absolutely adorable together.

A user commented, “Awwww such a cute moment and priya didi u look gorgeous in the saree 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️”. Another user wrote, “Great bonding”.

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been successfully running and entertaining us for 12 years and has entered the 13th year already. The show is based upon the writings of popular Gujarati columnist Tarak Janubhai Mehta who used to write, “Duniya Ne Undha Chasma”.

The show has given immense popularity to all the actors with Dilip Joshi’s Jethalal being the most famous.

Over the course of these 12 years, we have seen actors leaving the show and if there’s one character that we have been missing for a long time is Disha Vakani’s Dayaben. But guess what, there’s good news coming in for all the Dayaben fans!

Recently, in an episode, her name was mentioned through a letter brought by her reel-and-real brother (played by Mayur Vakani). The first kind of fans got excited after this ray of hope for the makers. But, there’s definitely more to it!

Let’s take a ride to the recent past when it was said that Disha Vakani is concerned about the COVID-19 for her little baby back at home. This was the reason being stated for her not coming back on the show.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

