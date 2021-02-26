When we think of Sriti Jha, what is the first thing that comes to mind? Specks, sarees, salwars and a whole image of a sharmili, gharelu, bahurani. Aren’t we right?! Well, let us change that image for you. As the Kumkum Bhagya actress turns a year older today, we bring you pictures that show she is as much a babe as she is a bahu.

From plunging neckline to thigh-high slits and shorts, dresses & pants, the actress is sure to set the temperature soaring with these hot looks.

So celebrate Sriti Jha’s 35th birthday by looking at these amazing pics. Also, drop a comment at the end, letting us know if you think her a bahu or babe now!

Sriti Jha looked like a vision in this white one-piece while enjoying the sunset and a glass of Champaign while on a cruise. The thigh-long dress with a broad, deep neck gives fans a glimpse at her cleavage is more than enough to drop her bahu persona.

While she was a vision in white in the earlier image, she was a daredevil in this hot black pantsuit. The hot shorts length of the pants and the plunging neckline are sure to make you feel the summer heat way before May arrives.

Sriti Jha can rock it all and look a million bucks, be it black, white or even shimmery sequins. The Kundali Bhagya actress set the temperature soaring in this V-neck strappy maroon sequin dress. The actress once again showed off her beautiful toned legs as she stuck a pose, enjoying some natural light on her bed.

A hot red siren is precisely what Sriti Jha was in this Pin-Up By Astha creation. This red off-shoulder, sweetheart neck floor length dress made sure we forget her bahu avatar. The thigh-high slit one of the main reasons we forget she is the simple-saadhi Pragya from the ZEETV hit show.

Who doesn’t want to click a picture – sorry pictures – enjoying themselves near a waterfall? Well, not Sriti Jha. Even though surrounded by tons of cool water, the actress set the mercury rising as she got drenched by the waterfall while wearing a white shirt over a colourful bikini top and hot shorts. The shirt turning transparent has vanished any bahu rani image we have of hers.

A very simple picture that is sure to blow you away. The actress didn’t opt for anything extravagant but still managed to look like a babe. She opted for a simple black ensemble and paired it with black boots, a pendant chain and a loose beach waves hairstyle. We have to say, even a simple look like this is way hotter than a hundred of ours!

The actress enjoys the sun & sand, and there is no denying that. Sriti Jha sported a 1000 W smile while chilling with Maanvi Gagroo on a beach in a stylish black bikini top and a blue floral bottom. Those dark shades are making her hotter than the temperature there.

Check out these couple other times; Sriti Jha transformed from a bahu into a babe:

Team Koimoi wishes Sriti Jha a very happy birthday.

