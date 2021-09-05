Advertisement

Actresses Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik are all set to enter the ‘Bigg Boss OTT house as guests for the ‘Sunday Ka Vaar episode.

The show, which is hosted by Karan Johar, will now see two popular contestants of ‘Bigg Boss 14′ — Nikki and Rubina.

In a recent promo, both Nikki and Rubina could be seen in conversation over the phone about their favourite contestants, also revealing their excitement to visit the house.

When Nikki asks Rubina who is her favourite contestant, the latter names Shamita Shetty, saying she is her favourite as she is playing really well. To this, Nikki says her favourite is Pratik Sehajpal because of his attitude.

In the end, they ask the audience to get ready for some fun with them this Sunday.

Besides Nikki and Rubina, Ronit Roy and Richa Chadha will also be there in the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ house to promote their web series ‘Candy’.

Meanwhile, whether it’s love or friendships, fights or heartbreaks, the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ house is full of everything.

In the past week, Akshara Singh and Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin and Millind Gaba’s connections were dissolved. Pratik made a connection with Neha and Akshara made the connection with Millind. Post which, a lot of heated arguments and nasty fights took over the house.

It started with a task called ‘clock task’. The non-performing contestants had to distract the performing ones to make them forget the calculation of 30 minutes. As Akshara Singh and Millind Gaba came to perform the task, Pratik Sehajpal confronted Akshara about the comment she made on him in a conversation with Neha Bhasin.

Following this, Akshara has a conversation with Nishant Bhatt and Moose Jattana and Pratik tries to clarify with her on the matter. Akshara responds that she is in no mood to clarify anything to anyone. Neha jumps in and points towards Akshara.

This triggered Akshara who screamed at Neha and said that she is not in the right frame of mind. Neha said to Akshara: “Come here” to which the Bhojpuri actress said: “You will be whatever you are at your home, and even I have earned a name for myself and have entered this house. What do you mean by telling me to come to you?” The fight between the ladies turns into ugly name-calling.

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ streams on Voot.

