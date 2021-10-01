Advertisement

After Vicky Kaushal made headlines for dating Katrina Kaif, it seems his brother Sunny Kaushal is now grabbing the attention for his personal life. The actor was recently spotted at the screening of ‘Shiddat’ opposite Radhika Madan. Scroll down to know more details.

For the unversed, Sunny made his Bollywood debut with the 2016 comedy-drama road film Sunshine Music Tours and Travels. He has also worked in Bhangra Paa Le and web series Official Chukyagiri. Now he will appear in Kunal Deshmukh’s directorial alongside Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina, Diana Penty.

As per the India Today report, Sunny Kaushal is not single anymore and he is dating his The Forgotten Army co-star, Sharvari Wagh. She attended the screening of Shiddat held in Juhu, Mumbai, this week to support Sunny. The actress looked stunning in an all-white outfit. As paparazzi clicked their pictures, the rumoured couple refrained from posing alongside each other.

Sunny and Sharvari were seen together in Amazon Prime Video’s web series The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye which was directed by Kabir Khan. The web series showcased some true stories about the people in the Indian National Army led by Subhash Chandra Bose. The series also marks its debut in the entertainment industry.

Previously Sharvari Wagh worked as an assistant director in Bollywood films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Bajirao Mastani and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. It is also speculated that she will be the new Babli opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

While talking about Sunny Kaushal’s Shiddat, the film’s trailer was released on September 13. The official trailer gives a glimpse of Sunny and Radhika romancing each other. The two meet in Paris and immediately fall in love. However, destiny has other plans as Radhika is all set to tie the knot with someone else. Mohit Raina and Diana Penty also play a couple in the film. Their love story also goes through a difficult time, as shown in the trailer.

