Singer and songwriter Tanzeel Khan has released his first single ‘Yeh Dil’ from his debut album ‘Dastaan’. Tanzeel is known for tracks like ‘Dilli Ki Ladki’, ‘Mere Dil Vich’ with singer Arjun Kanungo which gave him a lot of fame as singer and lyricist.

In October 2021, the Mumbai-based entertainer announced his seven-track debut album, ‘Dastaan’.

Written over the course of the last two years, ‘Dastaan’ is all about the feeling of love and heartbreak. As Tanzeel Khan says: “The album has been written from the perspective of someone who is dealing with the pain of heartbreak, and is relearning to be himself again.”