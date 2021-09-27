Advertisement

Hina Khan who is known for appearing in many Indian television series is popular for her role in the long-running serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ as Akshara and now will be appearing in a new music video. Hina has now opened about her struggle with rejections in the industry due to her skin colour.

The actress made everyone go crazy behind her with her new looks in the song ‘Main Bhi Barbaad’. Along with her Angad Bedi is also featured in the song and fans are overjoyed with their chemistry in the music. The actress spoke with a media outlet recently where she talked about the song, facing denials in her career, her relationship with Rocky Jaiswal, her Bollywood journey, and more.

During the Interaction with ETimes, Hina Khan revealed that she was rejected from a project where she had to play a Kashmiri girl because of her dusky skin complexion. While talking about how she deals with her rejections she said, “There are times where I probably don’t like the story or I don’t want to do that kind of a character for the time being, but there also are times where you probably test for it, and you are very keen that it works, but it doesn’t work out for various reasons. I can’t talk about the project, but I remember I could not crack a project because I didn’t look Kashmiri enough.”

Hina Khan continued and added, “I am Kashmiri and I can fluently speak the language but I didn’t get cast because my complexion is dusky and I am not extremely fair. That’s what the team and character demanded. I really felt bad. When you know the language so well, probably you could have worked wonders in that character, but I didn’t get cast only because I don’t look Kashmiri (laughs). I never lose hope, I don’t give up. I keep trying!”

Meanwhile, Hina Khan had made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s ‘Hacked’ alongside Mohit Malhotra and Rohan Shah. It is also verified that Hina will be revealing her upcoming project in Bollywood soon.

