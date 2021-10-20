Sonu Sood: "No Matter How Much You Learn About India, You Can't Know Enough"

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is all set for a new series titled ‘It Happens Only in India’. Hosted by him, this 10-part series will take viewers into the lesser-known and well-researched narratives from across the length and breadth of India.

Sonu Sood will be seen presenting some fascinating stories from different corners of the country from modern to the mystic, people to places, myths to natural wonders, talented innovators, astounding megastructures to the latest in-space technology that are all distinctly Indian. It will help the viewers to understand India in a better way.

Sonu Sood said: “No matter how much you learn about India, you can’t know enough. The country’s diversity has tons of incredible stories that are yet to be revealed and this show will take viewers on a fascinating journey; bringing them closer to the incredible culture, nature, heritage and marvels of our nation and make them proud to be a citizen of this country. I am really happy that I got to be a part of this journey.”

‘It Happens Only in India’ is starting from October 26. Giving more insight into the show, a National Geographic spokesperson adds: “With ‘It Happens Only in India’, our focus is to celebrate the uniqueness of India across multiple spheres, and we couldn’t think of a better host than Sonu Sood to present these enriching stories.”

