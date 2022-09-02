On August 30, self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK) was arrested at Mumbai airport. KRK was taken into custody for the controversial Tweets he had made in 2020 by Malad Police. Two years back, around Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan’s death, the self-claimed critics had posted derogatory remarks about them. Following the same, it landed him in trouble when a complaint was filed against him.

For the unversed, he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days after being arrested by Malad Police under Sections 153A, 294, 500, 501, 505, 67, and 98 of the IPC. However later, he applied for bail.

Now here’s an update on KRK‘s controversial Tweet case. According to a report in PTI, his bail plea, which was supposed to be heard, today (Sept 2), has been adjourned till Monday. Reportedly, the judge is on leave. His bail plea hearing was to be heard in the metropolitan magistrate’s court in Borivali. Following the same, KRK will have to spend two more days in Jail.

Soon after the news surfaced on the web, netizens couldn’t help but joke about it. A user wrote, “Karan johar ne puri settings kar rakhi hey,jo bhi negative reviews dega uski movie ko.” When a user asked, “Kab tak andar rahega mitro?” another replied to him saying, “TILL RELEASE OF #Brahmastra and after that one more week.. they are scared of him”. These a few more reactions:

एक ट्वीट को वजह से लोगों को जेल हो रही है, लोगों के गले काटे जा रहें हैं। कानून और शरिया दोनो में फर्क धीरे धीरे कम होता जा रहा है। — The Responsible Indian 🇮🇳 (@ThResponsibleIN) September 2, 2022

TILL RELEASE OF #Brahmastra and after that one more week.. they are scared of him — HINDUSTANI PM (@pm_hindustani) September 2, 2022

Why is he being harassed this way, why are the torchbearers of Human Rights in Urduwood silent on this harassment of a mslim suffering from malnutrition Can't a mslim not even troll other mslim actors, why is this intolerance in dawood gang of bullywood — The Tall Indian (@MithilaWaala) September 2, 2022

Meanwhile, here are the Tweets that landed him in jail. While talking about the legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, he had Tweeted, “Rishi Kapoor has been admitted in HN Reliance Hospital. And I want to say to him:- Sir Theek Hokar Jaldi Wapis Aana! Nikal Mat Lena! Kyoki Daaru Ki Dukaan, Bas 2-3 Din Ke Baad Khulne Hi Wali Hai.”

“Just on a serious note, I said a few days ago that #Corona can’t go back without taking a few famous people. I didn’t write names that time because people could have abused me. But I knew that Irfan and Rishi will go. And I know, who is the next one also,” he had Tweeted about Irrfan Khan.

Well, let’s wait till Monday for the update on KRK’s bail plea. For more such gossip and updates from Bollywood, stay tuned to Koimoi!

