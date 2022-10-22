Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are gearing up for their first film together, Fighter. It also will be India’s first aerial action thriller. After Bang Bang and War, Hrithik has joined hands with Siddharth Anand. Now, as per media reports, we found out that Brahmastra’s VFX team, DNEG will also be coming on board of Fighter. Scroll below to get the scoop!

Fighter will go on the floors from November 15, and after releasing Pathaan, Deepika will full-fledgedly join the star cast in regular shoots. On the other hand, Hrithik will spend time with Indian Airbase Officers to prep for his role.

Now, reports are rife that Siddharth Anand shook hands with Double Negative (DNEG) VFX team, who has also worked in Ayan Mukerji‘s directorial and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra for his film Fighter. In an interview with Pinkvilla, a source close to the development spilled some more beans.

The source shared, “Fighter is a visual spectacle with some aerial action sequences, which will be a one of its kind experience for the Indian audience. The team is clear to mount the film on a certain scale and hence, they have decided to rope in the best VFX company of India, who has also been rewarded multiple times at the Oscars.”

The source further added that the film will be shot at real locations as well as on green screen background, as they want to opt for a hybrid filmmaking. The source revealed, “It’s the new way of filming. The action scenes will be shot in real, but there are some blocks that will be enhanced with the use of VFX. Get ready to witness Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in India’s first aerial action franchise.”

DNEG’s VFX team is also in the talks for Nitish Tiwari’s Ramayana starring Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor in the leads, and the team also has Brahmastra 2 in its pipeline.

What do you think about DNEG coming on board of Fighter? Let us know in the comments!

