Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a proud 'bua' to Ranbir-Alia's baby girl
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Is Proud ‘Bua’ As Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Welcome Baby Girl (Photo Credit –Instagram)

As Bollywood star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Sunday in Mumbai, Ranbir’s sister and jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram and shared her joy with her followers.

She uploaded a picture of Ranbir and Alia and wrote on the picture: “Ooooffffff!! Happiest today (heart emoji). Proud parents to the most adorable baby girl #blessings. Bua (aunty) loves her already.” In the picture, Alia can be seen giving a peck on Ranbir‘s nose.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt was taken to the H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Girgaon, Mumbai, around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

As members of the Kapoor and Bhatt family lined up in the hospital, Alia Bhatt then went into labour around 12 noon and delivered the baby girl around 12:45.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/ Instagram Stories

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot at an intimate ceremony at their residence on April 14 this year after being in a relationship for five years. The two reportedly fell in love on the sets of their hit film Brahmastra.

Must Read: Disha Patani Spotted With Mystery Man On Dinner Date Amid Breakup Rumours, Netizens React, “Tiger Shroff Abhi Zinda Hai” – Watch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

Check This Out