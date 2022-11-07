As Bollywood star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Sunday in Mumbai, Ranbir’s sister and jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram and shared her joy with her followers.

She uploaded a picture of Ranbir and Alia and wrote on the picture: “Ooooffffff!! Happiest today (heart emoji). Proud parents to the most adorable baby girl #blessings. Bua (aunty) loves her already.” In the picture, Alia can be seen giving a peck on Ranbir‘s nose.

Alia Bhatt was taken to the H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Girgaon, Mumbai, around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

As members of the Kapoor and Bhatt family lined up in the hospital, Alia Bhatt then went into labour around 12 noon and delivered the baby girl around 12:45.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot at an intimate ceremony at their residence on April 14 this year after being in a relationship for five years. The two reportedly fell in love on the sets of their hit film Brahmastra.

