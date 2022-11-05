Janhvi Kapoor Gets An Appreciation Post By Childhood Friend Tanisha Santoshi For Her Performance In 'Mili': "You Are Phenomenal My Sister"

A childhood friend of actress Janhvi Kapoor has made a heartfelt post for the actress after being thoroughly impressed with her performance in her latest film ‘Mili’.

Tanisha Santoshi, Janhvi’s childhood friend who is going to make her debut in Bollywood shortly, has penned an emotional note to Janhvi.

Expressing how proud she is of her friend ‘Janhvi Kapoor’, Tanisha Santoshi wrote: “I’m in tears after watching ‘Mili’ for a second time. You are phenomenal my sister. I have no words. Can’t tell you how proud I am of you!!! And can’t wait for the world to see this ! Shine brighter than ever! You are everything and more.”

The young girl also shared an unseen adorable childhood picture of herself with Janhvi Kapoor.

Tanisha attended the special screening of ‘Mili’ held by Janhvi in Mumbai.

‘Mili’ revolves around Janhvi’s character which struggles to stay alive after she accidentally gets locked in a freezer.

The thriller has been directed by Mathukutty Xavier and has Janhvi Kapoor playing the titular role.

