When Shah Rukh Khan and Arjun Rampal’s Ra.One (a VFX infused superhero action drama) was released, even though it minted good numbers at the box office, people didn’t appreciate it much. Decades later when Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush’s teaser released and the netizens started slamming it for poor VFX, they lauded SRK’s Ra.One and finally, after 11 years that film received its due recognition.

Now, in a recent media conversation, when SRK was asked whether we would ever think of making a sequel of the movie Ra.One, the actor gave a positive response. Scroll below to find out what did Shah Rukh said.

On Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, the King Khan attended a fan-event called as “SRK Day”. There he performed, chatted with the media, answered fan’s questions and brought back the SRK charm. However, there an author Ajitabha Bose asked the actor whether he would like to make a sequel of any of his movies, and suddenly the crowd started chanting Ra.One’s name.

To this, Shah Rukh Khan answered, “The films which people did not like. I’ve heard this from Mr Raj Kapoor’s interview from many years ago with Simi Grewal ji & he said ‘Jo bachcha taaqatwar nahin hota hai jisko log nahin apnate woh zyada pyara hota hai’ (The kid who is weaker than the others & doesn’t get the love of others, is more dear to the heart). So, all the films which people have not liked, not because I am holding anyone responsible, maybe the films were not good enough. Woh taaqatwar bachche nahin they. So, those are the films that are more dear to my heart.”

Our team member @ajitabhabose who’s a die hard SRKian in direct #AskSRK session directly with our Birthday Boy @iamsrk Also See this beautiful moment where he tells our King that he’s a big author just because of #SRK & as his 1 tweet for @ajitabhabose in 2016 changed his life pic.twitter.com/nhlVAVClHr — ♡♔SRKCFC♔♡™ (@SRKCHENNAIFC) November 2, 2022

Further Shah Rukh Khan mentioned that even though he would like to make a sequel of Ra.One, he would want to take someone younger and cooler for G.One’s role. He shared, “I am openly saying this because I know these films did not do well and not to take anything away from anyone. We all worked hard including Zero. Ra.One did very well (at the box office). But, people just did not like it. I think if I can get someone younger & cooler to play G.One now then I’ll surely like to make it.”

The video clip from the event went viral, and SRKians started to pour their reactions to the actor’s response. It didn’t sit right with them that Shah Rukh Khan won’t play G.One’s character. One wrote, “Arey!! That would break my heart!! If Rajinikanth could play chitti at 60 then why not srk.. Even RDJ played iron man at 55,” while another one Tweeted, “@iamsrk aap Raone ka sequel banayen ya nhi but plsdint say it again ,,aapke siwa koi aur G.one bane …bas hamara ek hi G.one hai n vo ho aap.”

Arey!! That would break my heart!! If Rajinikanth could play chitti at 60 then why not srk.. Even RDJ played iron man at 55 — Steve Rogers (@artist7_kkr) November 3, 2022

Would you like to see Shah Rukh Khan as G.One or someone else? Let us know in the comments!

