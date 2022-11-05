Janhvi Kapoor has always been in the news owing to her personal life. During her appearance on Koffee With Karan 7, the diva revealed that she’s currently enjoying singlehood. She was earlier rumoured to be Akshat Ranjan, Shikhar Pahariya. However once again her relationship rumours have started to make headlines and we must remind you there’s no smoke without a fire.

For the past few weeks, the actress is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film. Apart from her professional life, the actress has shed some light on her personal life.

From quite some time, rumours of Janhvi Kapoor dating her close buddy Orhan Awatramani aka Orry have been making headlines. Right from Mili’s screening to Kapoor’s Diwali bashes, he’s being seen almost at every gathering. Now in one of her latest interviews, Janhvi Kapoor finally broke her silence and reacted to her dating reports.

Speaking to News18, Janhvi Kapoor said, “I have known Orry for years now and he is someone who I not only have so much fun with, but he’s had my back for a long time, and I have had his back. It feels like home when he is around, and I trust him a lot. I think it’s rare to find friends who will stand up for you the way he stands up for his friends. He is a great guy.”

Well, Janhvi Kapoor clearly didn’t accept or deny her dating rumours. So we wonder if the reports are true! He even recently dropped a cute comment on Mili star’s photos. Meanwhile, Orry is also friends with other star kids like Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Nysa Devgn and others.

After giving a stupendous performance in GoodLuck Jerry, Janhvi Kapoor is back on the silver screen with her new film Mili. The film which is helmed by Mathukutty Xavier and also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa, is based on the life of Mili who gets locked in a cold storage. It is an official Hindi adaptation of Malayalam film Helen which released in 2019. Its remake rights have been bought by filmmaker and Boney Kapoor.

