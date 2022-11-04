Actor Arjun Kapoor has penned a heartfelt note for his younger sister Janhvi Kapoor upon the release of her latest film ‘Mili’. He praised her and said that her growth as an actor and a star is just phenomenal.

Arjun took to Instagram, where he shared three pictures. The first features a childhood picture of Arjun and Janhvi posing for the camera. The second image seems to be the latest one as the pose for a photoshoot. Arjun also shared a poster of Janhvi’s survival-thriller ‘Mili’.

He wrote: “You continue to make me prouder @janhvikapoor! Your growth as an actor, as a star is phenomenal… And you are just getting started which is really, really exciting!!!

“You are brilliant in #Mili – what a spine-chilling act! I wish it does phenomenally well and you get all the love that you truly deserve. Love you lots!”

‘Mili’ is directed by Mathukutty Xavier and produced by Boney Kapoor. The film stars Janhvi, Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. A remake of the director’s own 2019 Malayalam film ‘Helen’, it follows a woman stuck in a freezer fighting to stay alive.

The 25-year-old shot for the movie for straight 20 days inside a freezer in a minus 15 degree temperature.

