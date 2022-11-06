Phone Bhoot Box Office Day 3 (Early Trends) Vs Mili, Double XL: This Friday we witnessed the release of three films, which marked a clash with each other at the box office. Phone Bhoot starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi has been receiving mixed reviews while Mili, headlined by Janhvi Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha-Huma Qureshi starrer Double XL starrer received poor reviews from audience and critics.

As of now Katrina Kaif-led seems to be having a better run than the two others at the box office while Sonakshi Sinha starrer is on the verge of fading out.

As per the early trends flowing in only Phone Bhoot will have slightly better collections than the other two films. According to the latest media reports, the Katrina Kaif starrer has minted around 3-3.50 core on its first Sunday, while Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mili has collected 50 lakhs–75 lakhs on the 3rd day of its release. Taking about Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal starrer looks unlikely to touch 50 lakhs even after the three days of its release.

On its first Saturday, Phone Bhoot took a 35% jump in the collections as it collected 2.75 crore on Day 2 while it earned 2.05 crore on its opening day. Meanwhile, Mili and Double XL collections 40-50 lakhs and 10-15 lakhs respectively.

Before Phone Bhoot, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sooryavanshi co-starring Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh and it did great business at the box office.

Coming back what are your thoughts on these films’ box office collection? Which one do you think will lead over the weekend?

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

