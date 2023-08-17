Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 has already entered the 200 crore club in style and it is continuing in the race to achieve a new milestone. After Shah Rukh Khan’s’ Pathan’, this film happens to be the only film which has reached this milestone in just five days, only one day more than Pathan. As the film continues to rule the box office, Sunny Deol has hit the headlines for clashes taking place at several cinema halls across the country.

One such incident occurred on Wednesday, when bouncers at the South X Kanpur cinema hall beat up cinegoers watching Gadar 2 as they complained about the poor air conditioning. Initially, some of the guests took to the management to complain about the air conditioning issues following which the bouncers who were stationed at the theatre started bashing them up. A video of the shocking incident has gone viral on social media.

Jagran reported that Mithilesh Gupta, the president of Uttar Pradesh Dal Mill Association, who was present at the screening of Gadar 2 with his family, alleged that once the air conditioning problem was resolved, the management along with bouncers called his sons outside and thrashed them.

Have a look:

Visuals from Kanpur show bouncers of a South X cinema hall beating up people for complaining about poor air conditioning during the screening of Sunny Deol’s movie ‘Gadar 2, Tara’s character is coming out. #Sunnydeol #Gadar2 pic.twitter.com/5kfmWSFphI — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) August 17, 2023

Soon after this, the police arrived at the scene and attempted to pacify the enraged mob by assuring them to take proper action against the accused. The Kanpur Police Commissionerate also tweeted regarding the same and stated that a case has been filed under the relevant sections and that strict legal action is being taken.

However, this is not the first incident of this kind. A similar experience was faced by Gadar 2 audience at a theatre in Noida after the projector at Logix Mall malfunctioned leading to a ruckus. As the situation went out of control, the cops had to intervene before the projector started working. The PVR team has already apologised for the inconvenience caused at the theatre and promised a full refund to all the customers.

Meanwhile, despite creating such historic waves at the box office, Gadar 2 released to average reviews. Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Sunny Deol had played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947. In the sequel Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel have reprised their roles of Tara Singh and Sakeena respectively.

