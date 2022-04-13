Actress Akansha Singh who is playing a pivotal role in the upcoming film ‘Runway 34’, directed by and starring Ajay Devgn along with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, says it was quite fascinating for her to see how the actor-filmmaker was multitasking on the set.

Akansha is playing the wife of Captain Vikrant Khanna played by Ajay.

Asked about sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn, Akansha told IANS: “It was quite fascinating for me to watch how Ajay sir was directing and acting in the same scene. Of course, it was not easy, especially in some of those action sequences. But Ajay sir is a master in it I guess because he was handling multi-tasking with so much ease.”

During the shooting of the film, the actress had a leg injury and had to shoot some of the sequences with her plaster on.

Sharing how cooperative the whole cast and crew were, Akansha said, “throughout that time, I was in a wheelchair but Ajay sir and all our crew members were so supportive. In one of the plane sequences, when I was almost immobile, they picked me up and put me in the place and stood by me throughout, including Ajay sir. It is my first big project in Bollywood and this is such a special memory.”

Starting her career in theatre, making her screen debut with the TV serial ‘Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha’, Akansha always had a wish to work with Amitabh Bachchan.

“I remember meeting him for the first time on the set of the film. Though I did not have a dialogue with him, I told him how happy I am just sharing screen space with him. He smiled and asked me what happened to my legs, and how I am commuting on the set to the hotel.

“When he got to know I am using a walker, the next day he got me a bugge and said, ‘Use this, it is better and more comforting.’ Such gesture says a lot about the kind-hearted man he is,” shared Akansha.

‘Runway 34’, also featuring – Boman Irani, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar – releases in theatres on April 29.

