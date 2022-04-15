KGF – Chapter 2 has created history by setting record for the biggest first day ever. It has collected 53.95 crores at the box office in the Hindi version, which is just mind-blowing and out of the world. In the process it has surpassed the first day numbers of War, which set the record for the biggest opening day ever for a Hindi film, what with 51.60 crores coming in. It had managed 1.75 crores further in the Tamil and Telugu version to accumulate 53.35 crores eventually so if one adds the regional versions to KGF: Chapter 2 as well, it will be far bigger.

The film was always set for a blockbuster opening at the box office and 40 crores start was a given for it. By the time Thursday morning arrived, it had started seeming that 45-50 crores was a possibility. However, still it was the afternoon and early evening shows that held the key since morning and late evening/night shows were already sold out. It’s the mid-day shows where word of mouth comes into picture and once that started spreading, there was no looking back. In fact by the time the first day came to a close, it was sheer rampage all over.

The best part about this Yash starrer is that the reports are quite good as well, and as a result the film can go anywhere now. The first target would be to score really huge in the extended weekend. War had collected 100.15 crores in its first three days (including the regional versions) and KGF: Chapter 2 will surpass that comfortably by mid-Saturday itself. Post that it would be adding a lot more on Sunday, which means an extended weekend of 150 crores is a distinct possibility in the making.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

