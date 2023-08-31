American actress Angeline Jolie has been cited as one of the most powerful and influential people in the American entertainment industry. Despite that, she was disrespected by Sony in a series of leaked emails. Jennifer Lawrence, then a young actress, couldn’t contain herself from speaking out against it.

In 2014, plans were set for Scott Rudin, a prominent producer, and Sony’s co-chairman, Amy Pascal, to collaborate on the biopic of Steve Jobs. However, a string of setbacks resulted in Sony’s withdrawal from the project, triggering substantial disputes between the two parties. A cascade of leaked emails followed, exposing private conversations where various celebrities, including Lawrence, were mentioned by Sony and others.

Jennifer Lawrence’s unabashed outspokenness hasn’t always aligned with Hollywood’s expectations, perhaps contributing to her mixed reception among certain industry higher-ups. Amidst the email leaks, the disparity in pay between female and male celebrities at Sony came to light, spotlighting the entrenched gender wage gap.

As reported by Lenny Letter, Jennifer Lawrence also cited how Angeline Jolie was called spoiled brat by the producer. “If anything, I’m sure they were commended for being fierce and tactical, while I was busy worrying about coming across as a brat and not getting my fair share. Again, this might have NOTHING to do with my v*gina, but I wasn’t completely wrong when another leaked Sony email revealed a producer referring to a fellow lead actress in a negotiation as a ‘spoiled brat.’ For some reason, I just can’t picture someone saying that about a man,” she wrote.

In the leaked email, the disgraced producer Scott Rudin allegedly badmouthed the Eternals actress even more and called her a ‘spoiled brat’. “YOU BETTER SHUT ANGIE DOWN BEFORE SHE MAKES IT VERY HARD FOR DAVID TO DO JOBS,” he wrote and then went on a rant, “There is no movie of Cleopatra to be made (and how that is a bad thing given the insanity and rampaging ego of this woman and the cost of the movie is beyond me)… I have zero appetite for the indulgence of spoiled brats and I will tell her this myself if you don’t.”

In another email, he stated, “I’m not destroying my career over a minimally talented spoiled brat… She’s a camp event and a celebrity..” While the producer had insulted Angeline Jolie in the leaked email, the Maleficent actress responded that she didn’t care and was used to it.

