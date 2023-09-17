Sara Ali Khan is undoubtedly one of the well-accomplished actors of the current generation. In 2018, the Princess of Pataudi marked her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Since then she has been ruling million hearts with her captivating performances in several films, including Atrangi Re, Simmba, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Despite being a star kid, Sara Ali Khan has successfully managed to establish herself as a charming and bubbly personality with both her on-screen and off-screen presence. Fans find the actress extremely relatable and love her for the way she carries herself. Be it elegant cotton anarkalis, fancy dresses or chic bikinis, Sara can slay it all like a pro.

Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram feed is as fun and exciting as the actor herself and all because of her colourful approach towards life. Talking about her Instagram feed, one can find a number of chic bikini-clad pictures of Sara on her Instagram handle that undoubtedly proves that the actress and ‘Vitamin Sea’ are truly a match made in heaven.

And by now, Sara Ali Khan’s love affair with oceans, beaches, seashores and bikinis is known to her fans as well. Today, let’s have a look at Sara Ali Khan’s three colourful, easy-breezy bikini looks that proves the actress’ love for colours.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Once, Sara Ali Khan donned a colourful striped bikini that had various hues including pink, neon, blue, white, grey and lavender. The actress’ two-piece beachwear included a strapless bikini top with a tie-knot at the back along with high-waisted bottoms. The ‘Atrangi Re‘ actress accessorised her look with multicoloured hoops as she was ready to soak in Vitamin D.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

In this one, the Kedarnath actress stunned her fans as she wore a multi-coloured bikini set with a halter neck top with similar colourful p*nty. This bikini also had shades of pink, blue, yellow, and green and she completed her look with nude makeup and glossy lips.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

The third photo showed Sara Ali Khan enjoying the beach vibes in an extremely stylish vibrant orange and pink coloured beachwear. While the bikini top was designed in a halter style, her bikini bottom was dual toned with orange and pink. She added a pair of sunglasses to give that perfect beach look to her attire.

What are your thoughts about Sara Ali Khan’s beachwear? Let us know.

