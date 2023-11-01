In a round of sad news coming from the Malayalam entertainment industry, TV actress Dr Priya passed away of cardiac arrest on Wednesday. The actress was 8 months pregnant and her newborn baby is currently in the NICU. Actor Kishor Satya informed fans of the sad news.

Priya was popular as a Malayalam television actress who was mostly known for her role in Karuthamuthu. She was a doctor by profession and took a break from acting after she tied the knot. As per reports, she was doing her MD and was working in Thiruvananthapuram’s PRS hospital.

Actor Kishor Satya shared the news on Instagram and wrote as per a report by NDTV, ”One more unexpected death in the Malayalam television sector. Dr Priya died of cardiac arrest yesterday. She was 8 months pregnant. The baby is in the ICU. There were no other health issues.”

The Malayalam actor further wrote that Dr Priya’s mom was inconsolable and that her husband’s pain cannot be written in words, “The mother who is crying unable to accept the death of her only daughter. The pain of husband Nanna as a loving partner with Priya without going anywhere for 6 months. Last night while going to the hospital, the sight of sadness rained in my mind.”

Kishor Satya further questioned God in his long note and referred to another death from the Malayalam entertainment industry – Renjusha Menon, who was recently found dead in her flat. The 35-year-old actor was found hanging in her flat.

The note further read, “What will you say to comfort them? Why did God show this cruelty to those innocent minds who are believers? The mind kept repeating the questions…Unanswered questions…Before the shocking news of Ranjusha’s death goes away, next one more…”

According to local reports, the actress had recently gone for a pregnancy check-up.

We wish Dr Priya’s family peace and strength in this hard time.

