Though there were multiple films that arrived this Friday, Ishq Vishk Rebound was the biggest of them all with the widest reach given its youth friendly appeal. Moreover, it was also promoted smartly with focus on music since after Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, no other film has arrived where music was the driving factor. In that aspect, the promotion and marketing was to the point.

On the other hand, considering the fact that the film features largely newcomers, one had to be cautious about expectations when it comes to the first day numbers. As it is, the scenario is very different in the current market where audiences are choosier about the content they want to absorb. It’s in fact all boiling down to word of mouth. In that aspect, if Ishq Vishk Rebound has managed an opening number of 1.20 crores then it’s an at par score since all that it needed was to somehow cross that 1 crore barrier and it has done that.

What needs to be seen from here is the kind of growth that it manages over the weekend. Ideally, if the collections end up crossing 2 crores mark today then that would be good enough. The film has limited shows playing at limited number of screens and higher occupancy will only end up making the experience better for the audiences, hence resulting in good word of mouth.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Munjya Box Office Day 15: Grows Again On Friday, All Set For Entry Into The 100 Crore Club

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News