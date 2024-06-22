The horror is the flavor of the ongoing season, as after the success of Shaitaan, even Munjya has turned out to be a huge success at the box office. Starring Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma in the key roles, the film has been doing a fantastic job right from the opening day, and even after the completion of two weeks, it is showing no signs of exhaustion. Keep reading to know more!

The Aditya Sarpotdar directorial had negligible buzz during the pre-release phase, but once positive word-of-mouth kicked in, the horror comedy became the talk of the town. Curiousness about the film has successfully attracted footfalls, and those who have seen it in theatres are giving it a big thumbs up. The hype around the film will now be soon taking it through the 100 crore club at the worldwide box office.

As per the latest domestic update, Munjya has amassed 74.31 crores net at the Indian box office after 15 days. Including taxes, the gross Indian collection stands at 87.68 crores. In the overseas market, it has put on a dismal performance by earning just 3.50 crores gross. However, the strong performance in the domestic market has pushed the global sum up to 91.18 crores gross.

Today and tomorrow, Munjya is expected to show a big jump, so its entry into the 100-crore club at the worldwide box office is guaranteed.

Apart from the global achievement, the film will also reach the 100 crore mark in the domestic market. The feat will take some more days to accomplish. All eyes are set on how it performs once Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD takes away a considerable chunk of screens. For those who don’t know, the magnum opus is scheduled to release on 27th June.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

