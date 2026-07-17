Alpha Worldwide Box Office Day 14 Update!( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Alia Bhatt starrer Alpha has moved past the 95 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The spy action thriller is now set to achieve another milestone for co-star Sharvari. It is set to emerge as her second highest-grossing film today. Scroll below for the day 14 update!

Alpha Worldwide Box Office Day 14

According to estimates, Alpha has made a worldwide collection of 95.04 crore gross in 14 days. It has grossed 27.37 crore at the international box office. On the other hand, the domestic circuit has contributed 57.35 crore, which converts to 67.67 crore gross.

All eyes are on how soon Alia Bhatt’s film will score a century. Hopefully, the second weekend will provide the much-needed boost. But it would now be safe to say that Shiv Rawail’s directorial has crashed, especially at the Indian box office. Made on a budget of a whopping 100 crore, YRF is set to suffer massive losses.

Aims to beat Main Vaapas Aaunga today!

Alpha is now inches away from beating Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga. It is now only 94 lakh away, and the milestone will likely be unlocked today. With that, it will become the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. That’s not it; the female spy action thriller will also emerge as Sharvari’s 2nd highest-grossing film of all time. However, it will stay behind Munjya, which collected 131.62 crore gross in its global lifetime.

Check out Sharvari’s highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office (gross collection):

Munjya: 131.62 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga: 95.98 crore Alpha: 95.04 crore Vedaa: 29.15 crore Bunty Aur Babli 2: 22.12 crore

Alpha Worldwide Box Office Day 14 Summary

India net: 57.35 crore

India gross: 67.67 crore

Overseas gross: 27.37 crore

Worldwide gross: 95.04 crore

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide here.

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