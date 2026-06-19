Moana is the live-action remake of the successful animated franchise Moana. The movie is tracking to earn a strong opening weekend next month, but not the franchise’s best. It will not outshine Moana 2’s $130 million+ opening weekend at the North American box office. The early estimates for the Dwayne Johnson starrer are already out, and they look promising. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The animated movies have won millions of hearts, and Johnson’s voice as Maui also earned praise. Therefore, his fans are thrilled to watch him in the live-action. However, there are some roadblocks in its way to massive success. Two more family movies will also be hogging the theaters ahead of their releases. Often, live-action remakes disappoint fans; most recently, Disney’s Snow White flopped at the box office. Then again, there are live-action films like Lilo & Stitch and How to Train Your Dragon, which were financial successes.

How much is Moana tracking to earn at the North American box office?

According to Deadline‘s latest report and their early estimates, Moana is expected to open below the $100 million mark at the North American box office. According to their three-week pre-release tracking, the Dwayne Johnson-starrer live-action Moana is tracking to earn around $85 million on its opening weekend domestically. It will surely be a good start for the big-budget release.

How does the early projection stack up against the other two films’ debuts?

The OG Moana collected $82 million over its 5-day Thanksgiving debut, but its three-day opening weekend gross in North America was $56.5 million. Meanwhile, the sequel registered the all-time biggest Thanksgiving debut over both 3-day and 5-day domestically. Moana 2 collected $139.8 million in its three-day opening and a massive $225.4 million in its 5-day debut. Therefore, based on early projections, it is poised to have the 2nd-biggest three-day weekend in franchise history.

What is Moana about?

Directed by Thomas Kail, the film follows Moana as she leaves her home island of Motunui for the first time after receiving a mysterious summons from the ocean. Joined by the demigod Maui, she ventures beyond the barrier reef on an epic voyage to restore the well-being of her community. Moana will be released on July 10.

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