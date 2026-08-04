The Odyssey North America Box Office: Overtakes Every R-Rated Film Except One, Set To Cross $400 Million Soon( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures)

The Odyssey’s weekend actuals are also higher than previously reported, and this weekend it has emerged as the all-time 2nd-highest-grossing R-rated movie at the North American box office. It is inches away from surpassing another major milestone at the North American box office. It will be the second R-rated film in history to cross this mark domestically. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Odyssey records the 2nd biggest 3rd weekend ever for R-rated films domestically

The Christopher Nolan-helmed movie collected a massive $51.1 million on its third three-day weekend at the box office in North America. It is the second biggest third weekend ever for R-rated films at the North American box office. The film declined by 43.3% from last weekend. It is the biggest 3rd three-day weekend of Christopher Nolan’s career, beating The Dark Knight’s $42.7 million 3rd-weekend gross. It has hit the $395 million cume at the domestic box office.

Emerges as the 2nd highest-grossing R-rated movie ever in North America

The Odyssey has surpassed the domestic hauls of Deadpool and The Passion of the Christ in one weekend to emerge as the all-time 2nd highest-grossing R-rated film at the North American box office. It has beaten them in just 17 days. For the unversed, Deadpool collected $363.1 million, and The Passion of the Christ collected $370.8 million in their domestic lifetimes.

The Christopher Nolan-helmed movie is just $5 million away from hitting the $400 million milestone in North America. It might have achieved this feat only on Monday. It is the 2nd R-rated movie in history to cross the $400 million milestone at the North American box office.

The movie is on track to hit $1 billion very soon. It collected $86.1 million internationally, bringing the total to $516 million. Altogether, the domestic total hits the $912.4 million mark worldwide. The film will soon surpass Oppenheimer as Nolan’s all-time 3rd-highest-grosser worldwide.

Box office summary

Domestic – $395.6 million

International – $516.8 million

Worldwide – $912.4 million

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