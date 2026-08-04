Spider-Man: Brand New Day China Box Office: Another Stellar Monday Pushes Tom Holland Past Homecoming’s Lifetime Collection ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its historic run at the box office, including in China. It has surpassed the entire run of Spider-Man: Homecoming at the Chinese box office and has recorded one of the biggest first Mondays post-COVID for Hollywood in China. It has been experiencing solid walk-ups owing to positive word of mouth. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Tom Holland-starrer has recorded the biggest opening weekend ever at the North American box office, smashing Avengers: Endgame‘s long-standing opening record. It is also recording solid pre-sales at the box office in China. The Marvel movie is expected to have a better run at the cinemas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day at the box office in China

According to a trade analyst, Luiz Fernando’s report, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected a solid $10.8 million on its first Monday at the box office in China. It is the 3rd-biggest Monday post-COVID for Hollywood, with over 143k screenings, down just 53.8% from Sunday. Brand New Day crosses the $132.7 million mark at the box office in China.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day surpasses Homecoming’s lifetime run in China

The report has also revealed Brand New Day has surpassed the lifetime total of Spider-Man: Homecoming at the box office in China. For the unversed, Homecoming is the first solo Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man movie. It collected $116.3 million at the box office in China over its lifetime. The movie has surpassed the entire run of Homecoming in its opening weekend in China.

Spider-Man: Homecoming has already scored $1.5 million in pre-sales for Tuesday at the box office in China. It is playing over 141k screenings, losing 2k from Monday. The movie is inches away from surpassing the lifetime total of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in China.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released in the theaters on July 31 and has already raked in $941.8 million worldwide.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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