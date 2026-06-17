Backrooms has emerged as one of 2026’s biggest box office success stories. The R-rated horror film has grossed more than $260 million worldwide. It is A24’s top-grossing movie and one of the top horror movies of the year, but how does it compare with the four films in the main Conjuring franchise? The Conjuring franchise is one of the most popular horror franchises ever worldwide. Scroll below to find out Backrooms’ performance against the Conjuring franchise.

How much has the film collected worldwide?

The Kane Parsons movie collected a solid $1.7 million on its 3rd Monday at the box office in North America, down 48.3% from last Monday. It remains in the top 3 in the domestic box office rankings. The film has reportedly collected over 16x in North America alone, with the current domestic total hitting $161.9 million.

On track to hit the $300 million milestone worldwide

According to reports, Backrooms crossed the $250 million milestone at the worldwide box office. The film has collected $102.3 million at the international box office so far, bringing the global cume to $264.2 million. It is on track to hit the $300 million milestone, but that depends on how it holds against Disclosure Day and Toy Story 5.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $161.9 million

International – $102.3 million

Worldwide – $264.2 million

How does it stack up against the Conjuring franchise movies?

The Conjuring franchise has four main series films. Backrooms is making headlines for its box-office performance. It has surpassed the third installment in the Conjuring franchise, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. For the unversed, The Devil Made Me Do It collected $206.4 million worldwide.

Check out the global haul of Backrooms against the Conjuring movies

The Conjuring: Last Rites – $499.3 million The Conjuring 2 – $322.8 million The Conjuring – $321.3 million Backrooms – $264.2 million The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – $206.4 million

The Kane Parsons horror movie is tracking to gross between $300 million and $340 million worldwide. Therefore, it has a shot at beating all the Conjuring main-franchise movies except The Conjuring: Last Rites. Backrooms, starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, was released on May 29.

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