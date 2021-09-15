Advertisement

Actress Jodie Comer was thrilled by the opportunity to work with Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy. She said that Reynolds is one of the funniest people on earth and that working as his partner was “terrifying”.

Comer plays Millie, a beautiful, brilliant and somewhat reserved video game designer and programmer who comes into Guy’s life. Millie and Guy are both looking to break out of their nondescript roles in the background.

“Ryan is one of the funniest people on earth, and knowing I would mostly be doing scenes with him, working as his partner, was terrifying,” Jodie Comer said.

Jodie Comer added, “Also, just the challenge that it would be for me, the size and scale of the production, and the duality of playing two characters…but it’s these kinds of challenges that push me forward.”

Comer was also taken with the real-world approach to presenting the action of a video game. “What I loved about ‘Free Guy’ was the aspect of it being live-action,” Comer said.

She added: “It creates such humanity within the characters and within the gaming world that we would otherwise feel disconnected from. It allows us to relate to those characters and feel what they’re feeling.”

20th Century Studios’ adventure-comedy ‘Free Guy‘ stars Reynolds, Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi. It is directed by Shawn Levy.

