Toy Story 5 Worldwide Box Office(Photo Credit –YouTube/Facebook)

Rapidly Approaching The $600 Million Worldwide Mark

Toy Story 5 has not even completed two weeks in theaters and is already on track to surpass the $600 million mark at the worldwide box office. After a stunning $159.7 million domestic debut, the Andrew Stanton-directed sequel has earned $298.1 million in North America so far. Combined with its impressive $287.8 million overseas earnings, the film’s worldwide total has now reached $585.9 million. This means it needs to earn just around $14.1 million more to reach the $600 million milestone.

Toy Story 5 – Box Office Summary

North America: $298.1 million

$298.1 million International: $287.8 million

$287.8 million Worldwide: $585.9 million

5th Highest-Grossing Hollywood Movie of 2026

At the time of writing, Toy Story 5 has already become the fifth-highest-grossing Hollywood movie of 2026 at the global box office, per Box Office Mojo data. Currently, it is trailing just behind The Devil Wears Prada 2’s $678.1 million and Project Hail Mary’s $683.4 million worldwide totals. Given its current momentum, the animated juggernaut is expected to overtake both these films in the next few days as it is tracking to cross the $750 million mark over the upcoming July 3-5 weekend.

How Much More Is Needed To Outgross The Super Mario Galaxy Movie?

As of now, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has earned around $1.009 billion worldwide, per Box Office Mojo. So, Toy Story 5 needs to earn more than $423.1 million globally to overtake it and become the top-grossing film of 2026. Given its current pace and with the film yet to open in major international markets like Japan and Germany, the fifth Toy Story film is expected to surpass the $1 billion worldwide milestone during its ongoing run.

So, outgrossing The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s $1.009 billion haul appears to be a realistic target if Toy Story 5 maintains its current momentum and positive word-of-mouth. That said, the final box office verdict will become clear in the coming weeks as it continues its theatrical run.

What’s Toy Story 5 All About?

Directed by Academy Award winner Andrew Stanton and co-directed by Kenna Harris, Toy Story 5 is about how Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the gang face a new challenge as Bonnie becomes attached to a tablet named Lilypad. When technology threatens to disrupt traditional playtime, the toys must prove their relevance. The voice cast includes Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack, alongside Greta Lee as Lilypad.

Toy Story 5 Trailer

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