The Odyssey North America Box Office: Becomes 2nd Highest-Grossing Film Of 2026 (Photo Credit – Universal Pictures/Instagram)

The Odyssey, directed by Christopher Nolan, is now the second-highest-grossing film of 2026 at the US box office. The film has entered its fourth week at the domestic box office and is staying strong despite competition from Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The film is now on track to reach $600 million in North America. Scroll ahead to read the detailed box office report of The Odyssey in its fourth week!

The Odyssey Beats Toy Story 5

On its fourth Tuesday, the Matt Damon-starrer earned $5.6 million at the domestic box office. This was only a 37.4% drop from its third Tuesday collection. It has surpassed the fourth Tuesday collection of Top Gun: Maverick ($6 million). The film’s cume now stands at $472.2 million in the US box office. It has surpassed Toy Story 5’s $472 million run at the North America box office. With this, The Odyssey has become the second-highest-grossing film of 2026 domestically. It is now only behind Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which has earned $691 million in just 12 days.

Top 10 US Domestic Grosses of 2026

Spider-Man: Brand New Day –$691 million The Odyssey – $472.2 million Toy Story 5 – $472 million The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – $429.8 million Michael – $372.3 million Project Hail Mary – $344 million Obsession – $263.3 million The Devil Wears Prada 2 – $220.5 million Backrooms – $197.4 million Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu – $177.7 million

Scores Biggest 4th Tuesday in Nolan’s Career

With its $5.6 million 4th Tuesday collection, it has become the biggest in Nolan’s career. It has beaten the 4th Tuesday collection of The Dark Knight ($3.5 million). The Odyssey has also become the biggest 4th Tuesday for an R-rated film, beating Obsession‘s $5.1 million collection. It is the second biggest 4th Tuesday for a July release, trailing Barbie’s $6.1 million

Top 5 Biggest 4th Tuesday of All Time

Barbie- $6.1M Top Gun Maverick- $6M The Odyssey- $5.6M Inside Out 2- $5.6M Zootopia 2- $5.5M*

Next Milestone $550 Million For The Odyssey

The Odyssey has now almost locked the $550 million club. The film will easily hit the mark at the domestic box office in the coming weeks. The film is likely to end its US Box office run at $580-$600 million.

Box Office Summary

Domestic: $472.2 million

International: $ 649.91 million

Worldwide: $1.12 billion

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