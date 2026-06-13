Despicable Me Franchise – Combined Worldwide Earnings

Pierre Coffin, who co-directed the first four installments in the Despicable Me film series, is geared up for his next directorial effort, Minions & Monsters, the seventh entry in the franchise. Illumination’s animated comedy is set to hit theaters on July 1, 2026. So far, the four Despicable Me movies have a combined worldwide gross of $3.522 billion, and the two Minions films have collectively earned $2.1 billion. This means the overall franchise has grossed a staggering $5.622 billion at the global box office.

Minions & Monsters – Budget & Box Office Break-Even (Estimated)

Considering the animated franchise’s box office track record, all eyes will now be on how Minions & Monsters performs at the box office and whether it can surpass the $1 billion milestone like Despicable Me 3 and Minions. Although the film’s official production budget has not been revealed, reports suggest it was made on an $85 million budget. This suggests it would need to earn an estimated $212.5 million at the box office to break even, based on the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule.

While it remains to be seen how soon it can achieve this crucial milestone, let’s take a look at how much it would need to earn to become Illumination’s highest-grossing film of all time.

Illumination’s Highest-Grossing Film (Worldwide)

At the time of writing, the highest-grossing film produced by Illumination in terms of worldwide earnings is the 2023 blockbuster animated adventure-comedy The Super Mario Bros. Movie. That film earned a massive $1.361 billion globally, according to Box Office Mojo data.

What It Means For Minions & Monsters

The above figure means that for Minions & Monsters to become Illumination’s highest-grossing movie ever, it must earn more than $1.361 billion worldwide.

The Despicable Me franchise’s per-film overall average worldwide total is around $937 million. So, Minions & Monsters would need to earn around 45% more than the franchise’s average worldwide gross to outgross The Super Mario Bros. Movie. As of now, the top-grossing film in the franchise is Minions (2015), which earned $1.159 billion worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. So, to become Illumination’s highest-grossing movie ever, Minions & Monsters must first become its own franchise’s top-grossing film. The film’s box office outcome will become clear only after its theatrical release on July 1.

What Is Minions & Monsters All About?

Directed by franchise veteran Pierre Coffin, the prequel is set against the backdrop of 1920s Hollywood and follows the Minions as they search for frightening creatures to make their monster movie. Later, they must team up to save the planet after unleashing monsters into this world.

Minions & Monsters Trailer

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