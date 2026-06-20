After four critically acclaimed and commercially successful Toy Story films, Pixar is back with the latest installment, Toy Story 5, which hit theaters on June 19, 2026. The animated comedy-adventure currently holds a stellar 93% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes (Source). Although this score is lower than the critics’ ratings of the earlier entries in the franchise, it is still significantly higher than the 2022 spin-off, Lightyear (74%), on Rotten Tomatoes.

Now that Toy Story 5 is playing in theaters, some of the audiences who have seen the film are sharing their early reactions on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Keep scrolling to find out what netizens are saying about the film.

Toy Story 5 – X Early Reviews

Here is what some of the early viewers are saying about Toy Story 5 on X.

One cinephile thinks that the latest Toy Story sequel is “absolutely spectacular”. He also praised Joan Cusack’s voice performance.

#ToyStory5 is absolutely SPECTACULAR! Jessie was always my favorite, and Cusack’s voice performance is great! It’s culturally relevant, comedically dynamite, and was a joy to see in IMAX with an audience full of kids, teens, and adults having a blast. Pixar definitely cooked! pic.twitter.com/urXVBRKLlt — Evan Maggit (@evanmaggitdir) June 20, 2026

Another fan called the film a wonderfully beautiful, funny & emotional adventure. He also advised moviegoers not to miss the post-credits scene.

Another fan said that Toy Story 5 turned out to be even better than he thought.

Wow… That was actually better than I thought#ToyStory5 https://t.co/80z8MPknqb — Joel (@Beyond_TLOU) June 20, 2026

One moviegoer shared that although it’s not better than the original Toy Story trilogy, it’s still a fun movie, and he enjoyed it.

Just finished #ToyStory5 & overall I enjoyed it. Making Jessie the lead was a smart choice & they actually were able to create a story that made sense/added to the characters. Still doesn’t beat the og trilogy, but a fun movie! Great to see Woody & the gang back together. 4/5 pic.twitter.com/DyswT8jdEH — Drew TheThemeParkDude (@DrewTheDude123) June 20, 2026

Another fan opined that Toy Story 5 is a great movie and that he’ll enjoy watching more films as long as Tom Hanks and Tim Allen are the voices of Woody & Buzz.

#ToyStory5 is a really great movie!!! Saw it tonight and I recommend it. They could make 20 of them and,as long as Tom Hanks and Tim Allen are the voices for Woody & Buzz, I’m all in. — kevin (@kevin3300) June 20, 2026

A moviegoer posted that it is not a bad film and that it contains a good message about the use of technology. But he also said that there are too many Toy Story films.

To be honest, the movie wasn’t bad, it was very beautiful and had a good message about the proper use of technology, but there are already too many Toy Story movies 🥀 (I couldn’t have taken a better picture btw)#ToyStory #ToyStory5 #Pixar #Disney pic.twitter.com/kZjm4n9iKB — Im just Taki nobody else (@ImjustTakino) June 20, 2026

Another early viewer thinks that he liked it better than the fourth film and that all Toy Story films strike the right emotional chords.

#ToyStory5 was a solid chapter for our favorite toys. Left the theater a lot happier than after the 4th – these toys still know how to tug at our heartstrings! pic.twitter.com/mUBkDhc4Di — Danny Stewart (@theOG_DANIMAL) June 20, 2026

Bottom Line

While some viewers have called the film “absolutely spectacular” and an emotional adventure, another fan has also pointed out that Toy Story 5 is better than the fourth installment. Another moviegoer thinks that it is not better than the original trilogy, but it is still an enjoyable movie. Based on early reviews on X, Toy Story 5 seems to be resonating well with family audiences and franchise fans. It remains to be seen how well the latest sequel is received by the audience in the coming weeks.

What Is Toy Story 5 All About?

Directed by Academy Award winner Andrew Stanton and co-directed by Kenna Harris, Toy Story 5 is about how Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the gang face a new challenge as Bonnie becomes attached to a tablet named Lilypad. When technology threatens to disrupt traditional playtime, the toys must prove their relevance. The voice cast includes Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack, alongside Greta Lee as Lilypad.

Toy Story 5 Trailer

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