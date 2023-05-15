Bigg Boss Season 16 first runner up Shiv Thakare, who is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13, revisits memories of his life after the show and his mother’s resilience.

Whenever Shiv Thakare goes in public, he makes sure to talk and give selfies to every person around him, this is because of his mother. While explaining about that Shiv said, “After Bigg Boss 16, when I came home people used to come to meet me from different parts of Maharashtra and my mother used to insist them to stay back and eat and go. Our house was so small, it got full with people and there was no place to make them sit and eat but I salute my mother who arranged some transport tempos and to make them sit and eat. For all of them she cooked herself. When I asked her why you are doing all this it’s not practically possible, she said never forgot those who always supported you and make sure you give them time they deserve.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Winner of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2, Shiv Thakare, has also participated in MTV Roadies Rising Season 14. Hailing from a middle-class family from Amravati, Shiv, who is also an engineer, was ranked First in The Times of India’s Top 15 Most Desirable Men on Marathi Television in 2019.

Mamma’s boy Shiv Thakare’s ‘dream big’ philosophy comes from his mother only. He added, “My mother always taught me to dream big, work hard towards it, its ok if you don’t have things in your hand but don’t fear and just fight.”

With his all-fighting spirit, Shiv Thakare is currently shooting for another reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 in South Africa.

Must Read: Imlie Actor Fahmaan Khan Recalls Facing Casting Couch When A Director Grabbed Him From Behind: “He Hugged Me In A Very Uncomfortable Way, I Pushed Him…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News