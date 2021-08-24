Advertisement

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been ruling the hearts and minds of people for five years now. During this tenure, we got some fantastic jodis like Akshara (Hina Khan)-Naitik (Karan Mehra) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik (Mohsin Khan). Over the last couple of days, news that Mohsin is planning to exit the show has made the headlines. But this hasn’t set well with #KaiRa fans.

With Mohsin leaving the show, fans aren’t in favour of seeing Shivangi with anyone else. They have now taken to social media and are asking the actress to quit the long-running daily along with the lead actor. Read on to know what they have to say.

Taking to Twitter, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans have been trending SHIVANGI QUIT YRKKH WITH MOHSIN and #NoShivinNoYrkkh. One Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi fan wrote, “The show became everything to us because of you two. And it would mean nothing to us without the either of you. Just end your journey on the show together.” Another #KaiRa fan wrote, “Kaira somehow will not come back now toh I don’t trust makers additionally they ruined the entire journey of Kairat too by rushing things! You both should actually make an exit now it’s high time!”

A third Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fan also tweeted their views writing, “Dont know sat so many articles came mohsin moght exit bcz big gen leap he dont want to play elder role Now so many articles its PR stunt Mohsin nt leaving 1 month or anytime soon Bhai kuch bhi ho bahut hogaya Both exit 2gether” Another Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi fan tweeted, “Matlab TRP na mile to Naira ko mardo Are yaar abhi bhi trp nhi mil rhi Kartik ki Sirat se shaadi kra dete h Uff abhi bhi nhi mil love confession kara dete and still na mile to leap Like seriously?”

A fifth wrote, “You both started together you both made yrkkh super hit and made kaira brand and now it’s time please end your journey together” Take a look at some more tweets by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi fans here:

Do you think Shivangi Joshi should quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai if Mohsin Khan leaves the show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

