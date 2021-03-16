Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular shows on Indian television. From Hina Khan, Karan Mehra to Mohsin Khan, Rohan Mehra and Shivangi Joshi, the cast of the show has become immensely popular after their successful stint in the show.

Rohan and Karan left the show to be a part of Bigg Boss 10 and Hina left the show later to be a part of Bigg Boss 11 and she was the first runner-up of the season.

Back in 2016, Mohsin Khan who plays the character of Kartik on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai once walked out of the sets in anger due to costume issues. A source close to Times Of India revealed that when production tried to contact him, his number was unreachable and he didn’t turn for the shoot, the next day.

“Mohsin plays Kartik, Naira’s (Shivangi Joshi) love interest. A couple of days ago, he had some issues with the production house over his costumes. One thing led to another, and he walked out of the set, hampering the shoot. He didn’t turn up the next day and his phone was also unreachable,” the source said.

Now, this came as a shock to the production unit as well as his fans because Mohsin Khan is known for his polite and kind behaviour in the industry. The official people from the production unit had gone to his house to personally convince him and he returned thereafter.

Mohsin would have been the fourth exit after Karan Mehra, Rohan Mehra and Hina Khan if he wouldn’t have returned to the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

