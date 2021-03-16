Are there any ’90s early ’00s persons out there who haven’t watched Dill Mill Gayye and have a crush on one of the leading actors? Well, we all somewhere or the other did. The show followed quite a few individuals as they embarked on becoming doctors while making friends and finding love. One friendship was that of Karan Singh Grover’s Dr Armaan Gupta and Pankit Thakker’s Dr Atul Joshi.

The duo didn’t just have a terrific friendship in front of the cameras but were also great pals when they weren’t rolling too. In a throwback interview, Pankit recalled an incident while shooting for the much-loved Star One show.

Talking about Karan Singh Grover starting his day with a cup of black coffee, Pankit Thakker revealed he once decided to prank on him. And the prank worked. Shedding light on his devilish prank, in a conversation with Times Of India, Pankit said, “Karan used to have 3-4 cups of black coffee daily. One day I got cold drinks, which resemble black coffee and told the production guy to boil it.”

Adding further, Pankit Thakker said, “Karan Singh Grover saw the cup in my hand and asked if it is black coffee. I nodded yes and handed over the cup. He drank it!”

Isn’t that the mind of the devil!

In the same conversation, he spoke further about his and Karan Singh Grover’s friendship by talking about the times he used to shoot with him, Ayaz Khan (Dr Shubhankar Rai) and Mayank Anand (Dr Rahul). He said, “When four of us used to be in the same frame, we just couldn’t act. We used to crack silly jokes, which were not a part of the script. Even the camera person used to laugh and he couldn’t capture our scenes. Our director lost it and said, ‘I am not going to shoot if you guys keep laughing like this.’”

It’s so lovely to read about the fun our favourite stars had on some loved shows. For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

