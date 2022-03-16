Joseph Gordon-Levitt Opens Up On His Character In 'Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber'

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who portrayed the character of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick in the drama series ‘Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber’, has talked about the challenges of playing a real-life person on the screen.

‘Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber’ is available on Voot Select. The American anthology drama television series, ‘Super Pumped’ is drawn from and named after the 2019 non-fiction book of the same name by Mike Isaac.

Speaking to IANS during a roundtable for the series ‘Super Pumped’, where he plays Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, in the episode titled ‘The Battle For Uber’, Joseph Gordon-Levitt talked about how there is creative liberty on playing a fictional character and the challenges on portraying a real-life person on the screen.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt said to IANS: “It is true… You know that there ‘Oh! this person is going to see it’ and I even though I think there is a lot of things we can point to that are really questionable about his decisions or behaviour he is still a human being.”

The actor, who has earned nominations for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, added: “I believe in judging a person’s actions but not a person’s humanity… I tend to agree on cast the first stone … we all have our shortcomings, all human beings do and that’s not to defend him or what he has done.

“But finding that balance of how to shine a light on the things he did that I think were wrong but not demonise him as a human that I think was something we were really focussed on and a balance I intend on striking and that’s something you are not thinking about as much when its a fictional character.”

The first instalment, ‘The Battle For Uber’ also features Uma Thurman, Kyle Chandler and Elisabeth Shue.

