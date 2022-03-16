Marvel boss Kevin Feige reveals feeling nervous while meeting Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. Any fan would be jumpy and excited while meeting actors as big as the two, and so was Feige, despite being somewhat famous himself. Andrew and Tobey made their MCU debut as the wall-crawler in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Advertisement

However, it was only a cameo, and it will only be more shocking to see them coming back for more future MCU projects, especially Tobey. The movie, which soared to $1.8 billion at the box office worldwide as of now, became the highest-grossing film of 2021, had people shouting with glee when they saw the former Spideys return.

Advertisement

Now, months after Spider-Man: No Way Home hit the theatres, Marvel CEO Kevin Feige has opened up about his feelings while meeting Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire to see if they would be open to returning for the Tom Holland starrer. In a behind-the-scenes featurette posted by Vudu on YouTube, Kevin discussed “the fun of starting to pitch [the film] to the actors.”

Kevin Feige further discussed “doing something that is worthy of their time and of their energy and stepping back into this role” in Spider-Man: No Way Home BTS. The Marvel boss also mentioned his meeting with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to pitch the idea of their respective versions of Peter Parker returning to the big screen.

“I had butterflies in those meetings with Tobey and Andrew, hoping that they would sign up,” Feige said. It’s obvious that the pitch worked as the two actors did return. After their secret cameo was out in the open, several fans expressed wanting to see Garfield get his third Spidey movie.

From what it seems like, it was only a one-time thing to get Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Their future in the MCU seems obscure. But we are glad that Kevin Feige and the rest of the heads made this cameo happen.

Must Read: Jamie Lee Curtis On Doing ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’: “I’ve Been Sucking My Stomach In Since I Was 11…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube