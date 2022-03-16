Our Korean munde are back with new song mashups, and this time they are dancing to the beats of AP Dhillon’s songs Brown Munde, Excuses, and Kehndi Hundi Si. BTS, aka Bangtan Sonyeondan, which comprises seven members Suga, Jin, Jimin, RM, J Hope, V, and Jungkook, have a massive fanbase in India.

Advertisement

Since the time the band became extremely famous, mashups between their dance steps and Bollywood numbers are becoming a trend. Previously the ARMY saw grooving on Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde’s Arabic Kuthu, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s Dus Bahane, and many more songs.

Advertisement

Now, new videos of BTS are going viral, and in them, the boys can be seen matching steps perfectly with AP Dhillon’s massive hits Brown Munde, Excuses, and Kehndi Hundi Si. These fan-made mashups see members V, aka Kim Taehyung and Jeon Jungkook, taking away your Wednesday woes.

One of the reasons why videos of BTS sit well with these song edits is because of their dancing skills. K-pop and especially this band became a global phenomenon due to their sheer hard work and dedication. From their high production videos to stylish clothes, funky hairstyles, vocals that will leave you enchanted, and of course, dance steps that will make you sway are all the reasons why as well.

Have a look at the videos:

While talking about the South Korean band, the group is also making news for their most awaited concert, ‘Permission To Dance On Stage Concert’ in Seoul. After the Covid-19 pandemic, the ARMY is finally getting to see the boys perform, both online and offline.

However, it was reported that due to the Covid-19 scare still being prevalent, a new set of guidelines for the BTS concert were released. The band will be performing three songs, and the fans are strictly prohibited from cheering loudly, yelling, chanting, and even standing up during the performances.

Must Read: Marvel CEO Kevin Feige Had ‘Butterflies’ In Stomach While Pitching Spider-Man: No Way Home To Andrew Garfield & Tobey Maguire

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube