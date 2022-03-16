Bella Hadid admits regretting her decision to get a nose job at the age of 14. The beauty standards in the modelling industry have always been controversial for promoting unrealistic body types. Hadid, who has opened up about her anxiety and depression previously, speaks about her cosmetic surgery, and how she felt while being compared to her older sister Gigi Hadid.

Advertisement

Both Bella and Gigi have become big names in the fashion industry. The sisters have modelled for many big luxury brands like Chanel, Givenchy, Versace, Dior, Gucci, Saint Laurent, and more. They have also been on several magazine covers.

Advertisement

As exciting it may seem, being a fashion model comes with its own cons, and Bella Hadid has certainly faced them. During an interview with Vogue, Bella detailed her struggles with body image and mental health. She further admitted feeling “ugly” and “uncool” in comparison to Gigi Hadid. “People think I fully f*cked with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy,” she said.

“I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would have grown into it,” Bella Hadid added. She then went on to talk about being compared to Gigi Hadid. “I was the uglier sister. I was the brunette. I wasn’t as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing,” she said. “When you get told things so many times, you do just believe it. I always ask myself, how did a girl with incredible insecurities, anxiety, depression, body-image issues, eating issues, who hates to be touched, who has intense social anxiety – what was I doing getting into this business?” Bella continued.

While the fashion industry can be harsh, so can be the fans and netizens who reacted to Bella admitting to getting a nose job. People on Twitter are now criticising Hadid’s mother, Yolanda, for allowing the model to get nose surgery at such a young age.

“BELLA WAS 14 when she got her first nose job. Yolanda is a menace,” said one user. “At 14, you are just too young to have a nose job… Yolanda should have never had kids!” wrote another.

While we understand that getting cosmetic surgeries, that too at the age of 14, isn’t a positive thing, slamming Bella Hadid’s mother isn’t the right thing either.

Must Read: Shazam 2 To Witness Gal Gadot aka Wonder Woman In A Cameo? Zachary Levi’s Co-Star Suggests So!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube