It’s about time that we get to watch Avatar 2. The sequel to the 2009 movie, which became a blockbuster hit, has been in the making for so long that we almost forgot about it. However, after a long wait (by that, we mean a decade), fans will finally get to watch the second part, and now, Zoe Saldana, aka Neytiri, says that the film let her in tears.

Advertisement

Other than Zoe, the James Cameron movie will see Sam Worthington’s Jake Sully make a comeback. Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Michelle Rodriguez will also appear in it. Rumour has it, and so does the online cast list that Vin Diesel will be in the sequel as well.

Advertisement

While speaking on Kevin McCarthyTV, Avatar 2 actress Zoe Saldana revealed why the movie took so long to finish. “He was finally able to crack that challenge. That whole thing that you can’t imitate water virtually through performance capture. That was just a challenge that he had taken upon himself, and it took him years, and he did it. It’s powerful, it’s compelling,” Zoe said.

“I can get choked up just talking about it. I was able to see just 20 minutes of the second instalment right before the year ended last year, and I was speechless…I was moved to tears,” Zoe Saldana added. “One thing nobody really knows about Jim is that Jim is also a big crier. He really has a heart of gold, and he is a firm man, and he’s very focused, but he does have a very delicate heart which is why he protects it so much,” the Avatar 2 star continued.

“I think he’s able to have an outlet through the stories that he creates, and this story is going to be compelling,” Saldana added. If the first part wasn’t moving enough, we can’t imagine just how many tears we will shed while watching the second instalment.

Avatar 2 is set to hit the big screens on 16th December 2022, just in time for Christmas. The movie will also clash with DC’s Shazam 2, which is rumoured to have Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman cameo.

Must Read: Is Nicolas Cage Reprising Ghost Rider In The Marvel Cinematic Universe? Actor Says, “Nobody Asked Me About Going Back”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube