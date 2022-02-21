The year 2021 was filled with big sequels including the likes of No Time to Die, F9, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. It seems the year 2022 is no different as many of the most exciting releases offer continuation on big franchises.

From new adventures of iconic superheroes to some long-delayed follow-ups, the year’s list of sequels is seemingly endless. However, we will be revealing the top 5 sequel films to be released this year. Scroll down to know more.

Avatar 2

James Cameron‘s epic science fiction film Avatar was released in 2009 which became a blockbuster at the box office and became one of the highest-grossing films ever. It has been more than a decade since it was released, and the filmmaker is now filming the sequels of the film.

Avatar 2 is one of the much-awaited films that are eager to see what new worlds he will be introducing in this sci-fi epic that will kick off several sequels to follow.

Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom

For the last couple of years, DC studios have not released a film. Now there are several big projects from the universe coming in 2022 including the return of Aquaman. As James Wan is returning to direct, Jason Momoa starrer likely continue to make the hero one of the standout characters in the DCEU.

Jurassic World: Dominion

The Jurassic World trilogy is all set to come to an end with Jurassic World: Dominion. The film will pick up from where the last instalment was left. It will explore a world in which humans and dinosaurs are forced to coexist. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will be returning to the sequel. Moreover, Sam Neil Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum from the original cast will also return to film.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Since the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman, the film received a lot of attention. As fans still grieve losing the remarkably talented actor, the sequel has the difficult task of moving on without him. Now fans are waiting to see how the makers are going ahead with the sequel of Black Panther.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Doctor Strange is a complex hero. Since his appearance in Avengers: Infinity War, Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans have been waiting to see another standalone film of Doctor strange. Recently, the trailer was also released and it has created quite a hype among the fans. The film is all set to release in May this year.

