Jared Leto speaks about whether or not he will play the Joker again. As the House of Gucci actor gears up for his MCU role in Morbius, he opens up about his DC character. For the unversed, Leto embodied Arthur Fleck in 2016’s Suicide Squad. Many other actors have brought the character to life, notably Heath Ledger, Joaquin Phoenix, Jack Nicholson, and Mark Hamill.

After his appearance in Suicide Squad, Leto didn’t return in the 2019 film. Instead, the role went to Joaquin Phoenix. It was being said that the Fight Club actor didn’t take this news in a good way and even tried to stop the movie from happening.

Jared Leto is now set to appear in his other comic-book role and that too for DC’s counterpart, Marvel. Amidst that, the singer-turned-actor has opened up about whether he’s still interested in portraying Joker. While speaking with Variety, Jared said, “Never say never.” The Morbius actor is leaving it on Warner Bros to call him back, and if they do, it seems like he won’t pass the opportunity.

“For me, they’re like living, breathing people. I know they’re not, of course, but I get attached. It’s a shame to never do it again,” Jared Leto added. Though the actor had a cameo as the Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, despite the character not being part of the original plan. This brief appearance made the fans want more of Leto’s version of the Clown Prince of Crime.

The actor has been open about playing the character again before as well. Leto has said that it is hard to say no and that it is fun to step into the energy that it omits. However, we have to keep in mind the poor reception his iteration received. Interestingly, some even liked it.

Many DC fans expressed their disappointment over Jared Leto’s Joker. But we have to give credit to the actor for being resilient about playing the role again. Meanwhile, his fans can enjoy him as Morbius, which is set to hit the screens on 1st April.

