Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner is now in India, and according to his latest Instagram post, it looks like that actor is enjoying his days in India with the locals.

Yes, you read that write, Jeremy is in India and his fans just can’t keep calm anymore. Read on to know the whole scoop.

Today, 17 May, Marvel actor Jeremy Renner took it to his Instagram account and shared a snap of himself playing ‘gully’ cricket with some locals in Alwar, Rajasthan, India. His post’s caption read, “What a blessing of life to discover, learn and be inspired by people and places across this planet ! ❤️🙏😃.”

The post uploaded by Jeremy Renner went viral in no time and Indian Netizens showered love on the actor’s comment section for his kind nature by playing ‘Gully Cricket’ with the Rajasthani boys. Below are the comments.

One fan commented, “That is pretty amazing! …so different from American culture and yet not so different as well.❤️ “,

Another Commented, “World cup tyaar rakho 🔥🔥 “,

Third Fan Commented, “Good job my lovekeye, good luck in your travel, i love you 💜 “

“Padharo Mhaare Des 🙏😍 “, the Fourth fan commented.

Another Jeremy fan commented, “Hawkeye with cricket bat 🗿 ”

It is to be noted that the reason for Jeremy’s visit to India is still unknown. However, seeing him enjoy and play India’s famous sport is so heartwarming. He truly is an amazing human and actor. This isn’t the first time a Marvel actor visited India, Thor aka Chris Hemsworth has also visited our country and has truly enjoyed his visit.

On the professional front, after his big-screen performance with Black Widow and Back Home Again, Renner made his OTT appearance with the Marvel series Hawkeye. He also lent his voice to MCU’s What If…? series.

Are you excited to see some more snaps shared by Jeremy Renner during his tour in India? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

