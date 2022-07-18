Fans had to wait for 3 long years to get Stranger Things Season 4. The season that was divided into two Volumes went on to break records with the release and is still trending almost everywhere in the world. While everything about the show shouts pop culture and the nostalgia of the 80s, the show has managed to introduce and remind everyone about Kate Bush and her iconic legacy of music. Running Up That Hill has made its comeback to our playlist has now found a massive feat.

If you are unaware what we are talking about, in Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 1 when Vecna was trying to kill Max by taking over her mind, the gang found out that they need to distract her by playing her favourite music. Surprisingly the makers chose Running Up That Hill by Bush to play during this key moment and was played at many such places throughout the show.

This indeed gave Kate Bush’s number a massive push and the song has already crossed a big milestone on YouTube. A huge chunk of this feat also belongs to Stranger Things and whoever from the team thought of including that particular song. Read on to know.

Running Up That Hill has now crossed 100 Million views on YouTube and is fast counting. The song has made its comeback and now people are hooked to it. With a massive number of new fans jamming on it, looks like the song will continue flourishing in the coming days. Meanwhile, Stranger Things fans have already made the song their anthem and by the growing popularity, we won’t be shocked if more Kate Bush numbers make it to the upcoming season.

Talking about the upcoming season of Stranger Things, the makers have already spoken about it.bIn a chat with Collider, Matt Duffer of the Duffer Brothers talking about Season 5 said, “It depends who you ask. That’s what we’re still figuring out. If you ask our AD, and our line producer, they want more time for production. Our post-production supervisor wants more time for post-production. So it’s going to be a big discussion. How long does everybody get? Here’s the thing, the more you shorten production, the more you shorten post-production, the more things get compromised.”

“It’s just the balance of, ‘Okay, how much are we willing to compromise to get the show out sooner? Is it more important to give everybody the time that they need to get this right, without being indulgent?’ I’m sure we’ll figure out what that line is, but my whole thing was I was never super worried,” Stranger Things co-creator added.

