If you are a Bennifer Fan, this is your day because the love story has kind of found the shore and the two have taken the nuptial plunge. The world woke up to the news that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are now man and wife. The couple that reconciled amid the pandemic after over a decade of separation has been making news for the wedding and turned out the rumours were indeed not completely wrong. But this isn’t the first time the aisle was decorated for them.

Yes, if you are late to the party, Jennifer and Ben have made to the news for their wedding for the second time. The first actually was called off just four days before the D-Day. You heard that right, just four days before they were about to say ‘I do’, JLo announced that they have decided to cancel the wedding and the reason she gave was labelled bizarre by many.

While four months after calling off the wedding Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez broke up, the reason they initially gave was the media attention around their wedding and how they weren’t actually liking it. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

It was in the year 2003 that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were about to get married to each other for the first time after dating for almost a year. The two started dating with Affleck making it to JLo’s Jenny From The Block video. In September 2003, Jennifer suddenly cancelled the wedding four days before the scheduled date in Santa Barbara. The big day that estimated to cost £1.5 Million was ‘postponed’ because the details were leaked to the press according to the official statement.

They issued a statement as per Mirror read, “Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date. We began to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised. We felt what should have been a joyful and sacred day could be spoilt for us, our families and our friends.”

It was said that Jennifer Lopez was “hysterically crying” when she announced the news of postponement to the guests. But Just four months later, Ben Affleck and JLo announced their split. The latter described it as “first real heartbreak”.

However not many know that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez has even called off a second wedding. Well this time not in the real world but the reel one. The wedding scene was a part of a romcom Jersey Girl that stared them together. But that was chopped from the final cut of the movie. In his reason regarding the same Ben Affleck said, “Having the wedding scene in the movie would be distracting.

Ben added, “It was ‘damned if you do, damned if you don’t’. But the audience has to get past thinking, ‘Oh, here are these people we’ve heard about all the time, on tabloid television shows or whatever.’ Having the wedding scene in there would have made it more difficult because you’d think, ‘Oh, look, irony, irony.'”

“The irony is not lost on me. But the film was made when Jennifer Lopez and I were incredibly happy together. Every time you see a movie you’ve made, you’re reminded about the people you made it with. This wasn’t any different and the memories attached to it are all good,” Affleck concluded.

The Batman star later married Jennifer Garner in 2005 and separated in 2015 with 3 kids. He went on to date Lindsay Shookus and Ana de Armas before coming back to Jennifer Lopez reportedly. As for Jennifer, she married Marc Anthony in 2004 and got divorced in 2011. The pop sensation then found love in Casper Smart till 2016 and was then in a solid relationship with Alex Rodriguez that came to an end amid the pandemic.

