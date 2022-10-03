Ever since Kriti Sanon appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 with Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff, rumours of her affair with Prabhas have made headlines and how. It all started when the actress made a call to her Adipurush co-star and he picked up to say ‘Hey, Karan it’s me!” during the episode. While a few media reports have already rubbished their dating rumours, their latest appearance at the Adipurush teaser launch has added fuel to the fire.

The makers recently dropped the first rushes of the film in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh and the mega event saw fans and media in attendance. On the other hand, teaser is already receiving massive backlash and how.

Now a few videos featuring the rumoured couple Prabhas and Kriti Sanon have surfaced on the web and it will surely make your hearts melt. The Adipurush stars’ fans have flooded the Twitter with videos that see Kriti offering her dupatta to her co-star to wipe the sweat, to holding his hand during lighting the diyas. These videos are trending on the web for all the right reasons we must say.

Check out a few instances below:

Find someone who looks at you the way kriti sanon looks at #Prabhas ❤️pic.twitter.com/ywnWigt9TJ — 👑 (@vijaypvkb_) October 2, 2022

Aww! Ain’t they melting your hearts?

Earlier a source close to the rumoured couple had dismissed the news of their affair and told ETimes, “Dono ke beech kuch bhi nahi chal raha. The fact that they haven’t said anything about this so far is because they know that the Internet is known to be full of stories which are untrue. And yes, the Kriti-Prabhas pyaar one is definitely one such.”

Coming back what are your thoughts on Kriti and Prabhas’ oh-so-cute videos and gestures? Do let us know. Meanwhile, for more interesting gossips and updates stay tuned to Koimoi!

